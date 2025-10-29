October 29, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Coherent Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Coherent (NYSE:COHR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.5%. Currently, Coherent has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion.

Buying $100 In COHR: If an investor had bought $100 of COHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $754.43 today based on a price of $138.50 for COHR at the time of writing.

Coherent's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

