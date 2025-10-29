October 29, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Riot Platforms Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.66%. Currently, Riot Platforms has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion.

Buying $100 In RIOT: If an investor had bought $100 of RIOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $673.86 today based on a price of $22.10 for RIOT at the time of writing.

Riot Platforms's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

