Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nova Stock In The Last 15 Years

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 18.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.32%. Currently, Nova has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion.
Buying $100 In NVMI: If an investor had bought $100 of NVMI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,646.29 today based on a price of $350.07 for NVMI at the time of writing.
Nova's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
