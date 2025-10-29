If You Invested $100 In Capital One Finl Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.43%. Currently, Capital One Finl has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion.

Buying $100 In COF: If an investor had bought $100 of COF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $293.60 today based on a price of $222.21 for COF at the time of writing.

Capital One Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

