If You Invested $1000 In RB Global Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.87%. Currently, RB Global has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In RBA: If an investor had bought $1000 of RBA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,989.95 today based on a price of $103.10 for RBA at the time of writing.

RB Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.