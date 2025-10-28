If You Invested $100 In Casey's General Stores Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.93%. Currently, Casey's General Stores has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion.

Buying $100 In CASY: If an investor had bought $100 of CASY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $487.13 today based on a price of $532.38 for CASY at the time of writing.

Casey's General Stores's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.