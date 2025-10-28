October 28, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Alamos Gold Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.2%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion.

Buying $100 In AGI: If an investor had bought $100 of AGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $807.61 today based on a price of $30.79 for AGI at the time of writing.

Alamos Gold's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

