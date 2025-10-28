Strategic Sale: Alvaro Doyle Decides To Exercise Options Worth $392K At Vicor

Alvaro Doyle, VP and CIO at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), reported a large exercise of company stock options on October 27, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Doyle, VP and CIO at Vicor, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 7,824 shares of VICR as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $392,504.

The Tuesday morning market activity shows Vicor shares down by 1.17%, trading at $88.95. This implies a total value of $392,504 for Doyle's 7,824 shares.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vicor

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems for converting electrical power. It provides modular power converters and configurable products, power component products and integrated circuits, and related products. Its products include Converters, Power Systems, Filters, Custom Power Systems, Input Modules, and others.

Vicor: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Vicor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 64.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 65.32% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vicor's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.92. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 61.64 , Vicor's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.64 , Vicor's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Vicor's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 46.66, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

