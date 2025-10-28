Here's How Much $100 Invested In Tesla 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 29.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.94%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion.

Buying $100 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $100 of TSLA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,233.92 today based on a price of $460.92 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

