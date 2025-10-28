In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.24 9.67 10.89 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 28.71 8.97 8.93 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 11.76 1.15 2.38 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 97.88 17.19 23.49 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 12.77 4.98 6.34 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 402.86 6.24 3.08 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 178.11 1.97 951.48 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 45.68 2.34 3.18 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 28.61 8.15 4.08 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.17 0.78 1.74 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 15.13 2.79 1.55 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 34.83 3.10 1.30 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 23.02 0.81 1.07 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 18.84 2.98 0.81 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Taboola.com Ltd 87.75 1.13 0.65 -0.45% $0.02 $0.14 8.71% Average 71.01 4.47 72.15 2.62% $3.53 $5.56 12.13%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 27.24 significantly below the industry average by 0.38x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.67 relative to the industry average by 2.16x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.89 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 7.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.12x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.02x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 12.13%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable valuation based on revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.