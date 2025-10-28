October 28, 2025 10:46 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cigna Group Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.18%. Currently, Cigna Group has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In CI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,305.86 today based on a price of $311.43 for CI at the time of writing.

Cigna Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

CI Logo
CIThe Cigna Group
$309.540.11%
