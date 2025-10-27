October 27, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Raymond James Finl 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.41%. Currently, Raymond James Finl has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion.

Buying $100 In RJF: If an investor had bought $100 of RJF stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,024.99 today based on a price of $161.72 for RJF at the time of writing.

Raymond James Finl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RJF Logo
RJFRaymond James Financial Inc
$161.72-0.44%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved