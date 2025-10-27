Here's How Much $100 Invested In PennyMac Financial Servs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.94%. Currently, PennyMac Financial Servs has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion.

Buying $100 In PFSI: If an investor had bought $100 of PFSI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $789.15 today based on a price of $132.67 for PFSI at the time of writing.

PennyMac Financial Servs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.