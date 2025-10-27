Comparing Amazon.com With Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.18 7.16 3.61 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.19 2.85 2.99 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.44 3.75 3.45 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 53.37 19.18 4.55 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 79.72 9.46 4.97 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 155.75 12.12 1.79 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.26 1.48 0.28 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 21.60 9.35 4.47 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.84 1.64 0.64 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.74 4.93 1.46 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 33.95 4.02 2.97 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.84 4.42 2.62 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.64 1.13 0.23 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 67.45 4.96 1.40 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.81 0.47 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 74.67 11 0.57 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 39.82 6.05 2.17 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

After examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.18 is lower than the industry average by 0.86x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.16 which exceeds the industry average by 1.18x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.61 , surpassing the industry average by 1.66x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion is 5.91x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 10.76%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Amazon.com may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales more highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.