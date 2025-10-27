In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 53.07 45.29 27.80 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 90.80 22.82 28.59 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 151.45 6.88 13.94 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 28.86 4.54 6.59 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 16.31 6.70 4.36 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Intel Corp 1276 1.72 3.15 3.98% $0.47 $3.54 6.17% ARM Holdings PLC 258.61 25.80 44.08 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 30.81 9.24 8.97 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 60.56 3.44 11.41 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.12 5.77 4.62 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 28.12 15.13 20.44 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 26.56 2.96 1.42 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 216.04 34.44 48.21 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 20.63 3.03 5.98 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% STMicroelectronics NV 42.86 1.24 1.96 1.33% $0.64 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 48.30 2.61 3.36 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.89 1.73 2.42 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Rambus Inc 49.96 9.24 17.73 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.50 1.94 2.92 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Average 134.19 8.85 12.79 4.18% $4.31 $4.5 28.02%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends can be discerned:

At 53.07 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.4x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 45.29 relative to the industry average by 5.12x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.8 , surpassing the industry average by 2.17x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 24.54% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion is 7.41x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 7.52x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% exceeds the industry average of 28.02%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

