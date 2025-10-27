October 27, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Gilead Sciences Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.89%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In GILD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GILD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,831.49 today based on a price of $120.19 for GILD at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

