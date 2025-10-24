Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning HSBC Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.5%. Currently, HSBC Holdings has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In HSBC: If an investor had bought $1000 of HSBC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,232.03 today based on a price of $67.10 for HSBC at the time of writing.

HSBC Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

