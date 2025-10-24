October 24, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Energy Transfer 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.25%. Currently, Energy Transfer has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In ET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,707.12 today based on a price of $16.72 for ET at the time of writing.

Energy Transfer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

