Here's How Much $100 Invested In Constellation Brands 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.98%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion.

Buying $100 In STZ: If an investor had bought $100 of STZ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $708.67 today based on a price of $140.04 for STZ at the time of writing.

Constellation Brands's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.