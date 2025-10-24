In-Depth Analysis: Amazon.com Versus Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.70 7.06 3.56 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.85 2.80 2.94 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.36 3.72 3.43 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 53.06 19.06 4.52 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 80.55 9.56 5.02 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 155.80 12.13 1.79 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.25 1.48 0.28 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 21.23 9.19 4.39 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.83 1.63 0.64 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.62 4.90 1.45 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.12 4.16 3.07 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.71 4.39 2.61 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.59 1.12 0.23 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 66 4.85 1.37 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.71 0.46 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 71 10.46 0.54 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 39.51 5.99 2.16 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

After examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 33.7 is lower than the industry average by 0.85x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.06 which exceeds the industry average by 1.18x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.56 , which is 1.65x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $86.89 Billion is 5.23x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.33%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.76%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

