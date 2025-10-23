October 23, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Antero Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.02%. Currently, Antero Resources has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion.

Buying $100 In AR: If an investor had bought $100 of AR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $880.91 today based on a price of $32.77 for AR at the time of writing.

Antero Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

