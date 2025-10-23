October 23, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Arthur J. Gallagher 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.61%. Currently, Arthur J. Gallagher has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion.

Buying $100 In AJG: If an investor had bought $100 of AJG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $996.64 today based on a price of $282.80 for AJG at the time of writing.

Arthur J. Gallagher's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

