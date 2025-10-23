Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Morningstar Stock In The Last 20 Years

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 18.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.86%. Currently, Morningstar has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In MORN: If an investor had bought $1000 of MORN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $147,316.33 today based on a price of $219.97 for MORN at the time of writing.

Morningstar's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.