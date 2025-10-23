In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 51.36 43.84 26.90 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 87.26 21.93 27.47 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 137.86 6.26 12.69 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 26.15 4.11 5.97 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 16.34 6.71 4.37 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 251.08 25.05 42.79 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 31.21 9.33 9.39 8.26% $2.09 $2.58 6.61% Analog Devices Inc 61.16 3.47 11.53 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 25.88 5.72 4.58 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 26.20 14.10 19.04 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 25.37 2.82 1.35 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% STMicroelectronics NV 42.20 1.46 2.25 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% First Solar Inc 19.09 2.80 5.53 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 190.56 30.38 42.53 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ON Semiconductor Corp 49.46 2.67 3.44 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.53 1.68 2.35 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.47 1.94 2.92 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 44.76 8.28 15.88 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 63.39 8.75 12.59 4.08% $4.54 $4.54 28.13%

When analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

At 51.36 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.81x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 43.84 , which is 5.01x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 26.9 , which is 2.14x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.64% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 7.04x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 7.46x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% exceeds the industry average of 28.13%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well financially and experiencing strong growth compared to its industry counterparts.

