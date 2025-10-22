October 22, 2025 6:32 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ferguson Enterprises Stock In The Last 5 Years

Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.31%. Currently, Ferguson Enterprises has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion.

Buying $100 In FERG: If an investor had bought $100 of FERG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $226.81 today based on a price of $240.30 for FERG at the time of writing.

Ferguson Enterprises's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

