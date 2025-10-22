October 22, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Affiliated Managers Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.24%. Currently, Affiliated Managers Group has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMG: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,007.62 today based on a price of $236.91 for AMG at the time of writing.

Affiliated Managers Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMG Logo
AMGAffiliated Managers Group Inc
$236.91-0.79%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved