$1000 Invested In Affiliated Managers Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.24%. Currently, Affiliated Managers Group has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMG: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,007.62 today based on a price of $236.91 for AMG at the time of writing.

Affiliated Managers Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.