October 22, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Phillips 66 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.79%. Currently, Phillips 66 has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion.

Buying $100 In PSX: If an investor had bought $100 of PSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $272.95 today based on a price of $131.40 for PSX at the time of writing.

Phillips 66's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PSX Logo
PSXPhillips 66
$131.402.18%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved