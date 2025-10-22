Smart Money Move: STEPHEN ANGEL Grabs $2.03M Worth Of CSX Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that STEPHEN ANGEL, President & CEO at CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), made a noteworthy insider purchase on October 21,.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, ANGEL increased their investment in CSX by purchasing 55,000 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $2,027,849.

At Wednesday morning, CSX shares are up by 0.76%, trading at $36.0.

Unveiling the Story Behind CSX

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $14.5 billion in 2024. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (16% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (17%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (7%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

CSX: Delving into Financials

Revenue Challenges: CSX's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 34.88% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CSX's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.37.

Debt Management: CSX's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 23.2 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 4.78 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): CSX's EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.54 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

