In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.61 9.44 10.64 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.70 8.35 8.30 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 10.90 1.06 2.21 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 91.83 16.13 22.04 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 12.23 4.77 6.07 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 392.16 6.07 3 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 177.33 1.96 947.32 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 28.82 8.21 4.11 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 43.42 2.23 3.03 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 7.96 0.76 1.70 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 15.27 2.81 1.56 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 34.06 3.03 1.27 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 24.12 0.85 1.12 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 19.21 3.04 0.83 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Yalla Group Ltd 8.79 1.51 3.73 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 63.77 4.34 71.88 3.01% $3.54 $5.55 11.8%

Upon analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends can be observed:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 26.61 , which is 0.42x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.44 which exceeds the industry average by 2.18x .

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.64 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 6.64% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.1x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.03x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 21.61%, outperforming the industry average of 11.8%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.