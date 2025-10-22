In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.95 11.20 13.72 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 63.69 32.47 13.43 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 118.43 17.87 16.34 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 134 18.55 16.49 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.78 31.53 10.36 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 135.43 6.94 94.83 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 28.50 7.12 4.03 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 253 8.31 9.25 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% UiPath Inc 542.67 5.19 5.95 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% CommVault Systems Inc 97.70 21.32 7.52 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.68 2.56 5.03 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.26 9.36 7.63 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 116 3.78 5.15 1.83% $0.02 $0.1 2.69% Average 131.26 13.75 16.33 7.06% $0.78 $1.51 64.8%

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 37.95 is lower than the industry average by 0.29x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.2 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.81x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 13.72 , which is 0.84x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 1.13% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 56.96x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 34.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly below the industry average of 64.8%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth may raise concerns about future performance relative to industry peers.

