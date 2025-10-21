October 21, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Moodys 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Moodys (NYSE:MCO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.19%. Currently, Moodys has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion.

Buying $100 In MCO: If an investor had bought $100 of MCO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,772.37 today based on a price of $493.37 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moodys's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MCO Logo
MCOMoodys Corp
$493.373.98%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved