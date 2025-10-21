October 21, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In nVent Electric 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.12%. Currently, nVent Electric has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion.

Buying $100 In NVT: If an investor had bought $100 of NVT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $500.75 today based on a price of $99.65 for NVT at the time of writing.

nVent Electric's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

