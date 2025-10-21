October 21, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Live Nation Entertainment Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.46%. Currently, Live Nation Entertainment has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion.

Buying $100 In LYV: If an investor had bought $100 of LYV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,615.38 today based on a price of $156.76 for LYV at the time of writing.

Live Nation Entertainment's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LYV Logo
LYVLive Nation Entertainment Inc
$157.520.48%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved