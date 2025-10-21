October 21, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Meta Platforms Stock In The Last 10 Years

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.59%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion.

Buying $100 In META: If an investor had bought $100 of META stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $705.86 today based on a price of $732.47 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

