October 20, 2025

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning KLA Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.32%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $1000 of KLAC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $23,800.27 today based on a price of $1147.69 for KLAC at the time of writing.

KLA's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

