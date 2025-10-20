$1000 Invested In RBC Bearings 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.43%. Currently, RBC Bearings has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In RBC: If an investor had bought $1000 of RBC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $25,014.84 today based on a price of $387.73 for RBC at the time of writing.

RBC Bearings's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.