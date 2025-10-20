October 20, 2025 4:58 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In TJX Companies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.24%. Currently, TJX Companies has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion.

Buying $100 In TJX: If an investor had bought $100 of TJX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $255.86 today based on a price of $144.20 for TJX at the time of writing.

TJX Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

TJX Logo
TJXTJX Companies Inc
$144.200.25%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

