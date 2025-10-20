October 20, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Carlisle Companies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.43%. Currently, Carlisle Companies has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSL: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,830.76 today based on a price of $327.99 for CSL at the time of writing.

Carlisle Companies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

