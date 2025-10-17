Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Insight Enterprises Stock In The Last 15 Years

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.63%. Currently, Insight Enterprises has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion.

Buying $100 In NSIT: If an investor had bought $100 of NSIT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $684.67 today based on a price of $108.11 for NSIT at the time of writing.

Insight Enterprises's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

