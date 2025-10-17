October 17, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sterling Infrastructure Stock In The Last 15 Years

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.16%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In STRL: If an investor had bought $1000 of STRL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $28,838.61 today based on a price of $357.41 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

