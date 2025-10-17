Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning First Solar Stock In The Last 5 Years

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.43%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In FSLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of FSLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,778.98 today based on a price of $231.60 for FSLR at the time of writing.

First Solar's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.