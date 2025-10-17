$1000 Invested In Tesla 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 34.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.66%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion.

Buying $1000 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSLA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $314,330.36 today based on a price of $434.35 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.