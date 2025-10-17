In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.55 55.78 9.14 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 28.30 8.13 4.75 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 32.05 5.08 1.54 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Pure Storage Inc 224.20 22.91 9.34 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 26.47 1.22 0.91 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% NetApp Inc 21.13 24.45 3.75 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 25.92 7.31 3.56 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.67 2.60 0.90 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 53.39 10.24 3.54 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

At 37.55 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.7x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 55.78 , which is 5.45x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.14 , which is 2.58x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 7.09%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 , indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

