Assessing Amazon.com's Performance Against Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.69 6.85 3.45 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.11 2.70 2.83 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.75 3.57 3.29 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 50.46 18.13 4.30 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 83.84 9.95 5.23 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 157.50 12.26 1.81 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.15 1.46 0.28 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.26 8.77 4.19 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.08 1.68 0.66 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.46 4.85 1.43 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.69 4.23 3.12 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.11 4.47 2.66 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.20 1.08 0.22 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 63.05 4.63 1.31 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.48 0.45 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 74 10.90 0.56 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 39.54 5.94 2.13 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

Upon closer analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 32.69 is 0.83x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.85 which exceeds the industry average by 1.15x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.45 , which is 1.62x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% that is 0.18% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.76%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

