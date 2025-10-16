Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Laureate Education Stock In The Last 5 Years

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.39%. Currently, Laureate Education has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion.

Buying $100 In LAUR: If an investor had bought $100 of LAUR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $215.65 today based on a price of $29.35 for LAUR at the time of writing.

Laureate Education's Performance Over Last 5 Years

