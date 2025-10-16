October 16, 2025 4:16 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Uber Technologies Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.57%. Currently, Uber Technologies has a market capitalization of $192.94 billion.

Buying $100 In UBER: If an investor had bought $100 of UBER stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $270.37 today based on a price of $92.52 for UBER at the time of writing.

Uber Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$92.50-2.14%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved