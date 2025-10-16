If You Invested $100 In Cameco Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 43.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.81%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion.

Buying $100 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $100 of CCJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,005.86 today based on a price of $94.73 for CCJ at the time of writing.

Cameco's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

