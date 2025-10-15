If You Invested $100 In Applied Industrial Techs Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.42%. Currently, Applied Industrial Techs has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion.

Buying $100 In AIT: If an investor had bought $100 of AIT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $769.85 today based on a price of $247.97 for AIT at the time of writing.

Applied Industrial Techs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

