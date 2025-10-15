Here's How Much $100 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 41.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.98%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion.

Buying $100 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $100 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $63,713.02 today based on a price of $180.25 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.