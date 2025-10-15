$1000 Invested In Axon Enterprise 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.45%. Currently, Axon Enterprise has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXON: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,986.48 today based on a price of $710.10 for AXON at the time of writing.

Axon Enterprise's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

